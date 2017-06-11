Xbox One X has OG Xbox backward compatibility

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Microsoft took to the stage at E3 in LA on Sunday to lift the lid on Project Scorpio, now unveiled as the fourth-generation Xbox, the Xbox One X. You can see the full breakdown of the new console here. Among the bevvy of new games, the Xbox team is also embracing the enormous library of games available on Xbox.

Microsoft announced the backward-compatibility program for the Xbox One library earlier in the show, with the previous-generation games receiving enhanced graphics and performance.

Toward the end of the show though, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the new console would look back to its roots, bringing some original, first-gen Xbox games to the new console.

While details are scarce, Spencer did say games that made the cut would "look better, play better," and Microsoft is kicking things off with the dogfighter, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge. He also said the program would launch later in 2017.

Currently, you can play 385 Xbox 360 games are backward compatible with the Xbox One. That's Xbox console generation two and three, respectively.

