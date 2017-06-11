Xbox One X has OG Xbox backward compatibility

The freshly unveiled console will let you play not only your Xbox One game library but also select games released for the original Xbox.

Original Xbox games are coming to the Xbox One.

 Josh Miller/CNET

It wasn't all about games getting made in 4K at Microsoft's E3 event in LA on Sunday.

In addition to revealing the Xbox One X, the most powerful console Microsoft has made so far, it also announced an expansion of their existing backwards compatibility program.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the new console would look back to its roots, bringing some original, first-gen Xbox games to the new console.

While details are scarce, Spencer did say games that made the cut would "look better, play better," and Microsoft is kicking things off with the dogfighter, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge. He also said the program would launch later in 2017.

Currently, you can play 385 Xbox 360 games that are compatible with the Xbox One. 

For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.  

