Xbox One X has been discontinued

Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed it's discontinuing the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Calling it a "natural step" as it focuses on the launch of the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud, Microsoft says it's stopping production of the console and the .

" will continue to be manufactured and sold globally," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability."

Xbox said it's "making massive investments to forge the future of gaming." The Xbox Series X is slated to launch in holiday 2020. The price is still unknown, but it's estimated to be around $500. It's also expected to unveil the rumored Xbox Series X, called Project Lockhart, in August.

Cloud gaming service Project xCloud is now being previewed across 15 countries.