Josh Miller/CNET

The Xbox One X video game console packs a lot of horsepower inside. But that's not all.

Printed on the circuit board of the console is a tiny image of Master Chief, the lead character of the Halo shooter franchise, riding a scorpion. Presumably, that's a nod to the Xbox One X's code name of Project Scorpio. The image was found by YouTuber unocero, who popped open the console to see its guts.

The Xbox One X, which brings 4K quality video and more powerful hardware, is available for preorder for $500 now. It will be available on Nov. 7.

A spokesman for Microsoft wasn't available for comment.