Walmart

Once stores get Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales under their belts, they immediately shift gears to holiday sales. Hence we're already in the midst of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals, Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, to name just a few.

So what's good? I'm here to tell you. No, literally: I'll be here every day until the calendar strikes Dec. 25 to give you updates on these and other sales and to highlight the ones that are really worth your time.

iPad 2018 with 9.7-inch screen is $250 at Target (Save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: web browsing, Netflix-streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target has discounted the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet by $80, making them $250 and $350 respectively. $250.00 at Target Read the review

25 percent off kitchen gifts Tyler Lizenby/CNET Target on Sunday is discounting several kitchen appliances, including pressure cookers like the Instant Pot, air fryers, coffee makers and others. See at Target

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices back Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22. See at Google

Amazon's 12 Days of Deals: Day 8

Amazon's Sunday theme is beauty and health, meaning that many of today's deals are vitamins, supplements and cosmetic-related. That also means that the Fitbit line of fitness trackers and watches are discounted by $50, bringing the Fitbit Versa back to its Black Friday weekend price of $150.

Amazon is also still offering a third-gen Echo Dot for $29.99, down from its regular retail price of $49.99. That's very close to Amazon's Black Friday pricing.

More goodness:

Kindle Paperwhite for $100 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET The Kindle Paperwhite gets its first-ever discount, now available on Amazon for $100 down from $130. $100.00 at Amazon Read the review

Fitbit Versa for $150 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa watch is back to its Black Friday weekend price of $150 at Amazon on Sunday. $150.00 at Amazon Read the review

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Cube is now available for just $10 more than its Black Friday price. $70.00 at Amazon Read the review

Amazon Echo (second generation) for $70 (save $30) Ry Crist/CNET The second-generation Echo speaker from 2017 is a solid value by itself, and if you add two to your cart you save an extra $20. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Bonus pick: Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S for $169 (save $61) That's a lot of savings on a robot to clean your house. See at Amazon

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for $67, saving $33 Blink's Indoor Home Security Camera bundles are discounted, ranging from a one-camera system for $67, down from $99, up to the three-camera system at $154, down from $230. $67.00 at Amazon

Best Buy has added several discounts on Samsung devices on Sunday while keeping a few laptop deals too.

Galaxy S9, S9+ for $300 to $450 off Josh Miller/CNET The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are getting a steep discount at Best Buy on Sunday, but the terms vary based on the carrier you want. A $450 discount is available for activating the phone on Sprint in the form of 24 months of bill credits, and a $300 discount is available on Verizon in the same way. The caveat with these is that you only get the full savings by sticking with the carrier for the full period, much like the two-year contracts of the past. See at Best Buy

Micosoft Surface Pro 6 (black, 256GB SSD) with keyboard case for $1,099 (save $230) Sarah Tew/CNET If you want more storage and a black keyboard case, here's even more savings. It has gone up by $100 since Saturday, but still a substantial discount. $1,099.00 at Best Buy Best Buy

Dell G7 gaming laptop for $1,100 (save $100) Best Buy Best Buy is offering this VR-capable gaming laptop for $1,100, a $150 discount off its normal price. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, along with a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive. The price is $50 more than Saturday, but still a discount. $1,100.00 at Best Buy

Google Home Mini for $30 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Home Mini is available at Best Buy for $5 more than its Black Friday weekend price. $30.00 at Best Buy Read the review

Samsung's festivities kicked off on Nov. 29, but with an exclusive one-day-only offer on each day. So there's no top pick, per se, only today's options:

Powerbot Turbo Robot Vacuum for $700 (save 500) This robot vacuum is discounted by $500 from its $1,200 retail price, making it $700. $700.00 at Samsung

Level On Wireless Headphones for $60 (save $140) These noise-cancelling headphones are getting a big Sunday discount, bringing the price down to $60 from its $200 asking price. $60.00 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for $150 (save $50) This tablet is now $50 off of its $200 retail price, but no longer includes the free 128GB microSD card that was available on Saturday. $150.00 at Samsung

Walmart has big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and a better than Black Friday Xbox One sale.

Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off Walmart is offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen. See at Walmart

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

Other great deals



CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!