Xbox One console streaming is here

Microsoft

Xbox has announced a feature that lets you play any of the Xbox One games on your console remotely on an Android phone or tablet. As reported earlier Tuesday by The Verge, Xbox Console Streaming is the second Xbox streaming service option after Microsoft's Project xCloud, which lets you stream any game on a mobile device directly from the cloud.

"I've been spending a lot of time testing Xbox Console Streaming through our internal employee takehome program, spending lunch breaks playing," Jonathan Hildebrandt, Xbox's principal program manager, wrote in a blog post Tuesday. "You'll be able to play your owned and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on an Android phone or tablet remotely from your home console."

Xbox Console Streaming is available now for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and the UK. It'll be expanded to more rings and regions later, Hildebrandt said.

To participate in the program, you'll need a phone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0, a Bluetooth Xbox One wireless controller and an optional controller mount. You can then download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store.

The app will perform a network test, with a required minimum of 4.75Mbps upstream bandwidth and 125ms or less latency.

Original Xbox titles and Xbox 360 backwards-compatible games are not yet supported by the service.