Xbox One bundles drop as low as $220 at Walmart

If you regret not pouncing on the Xbox One bundles during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, I have good news for you: The discounts are back at Walmart,, and some of them are even better than before. The new sale started on Sunday, Dec. 9, and we've verified that all prices below are still in effect as of today (Monday, Dec. 10).

Xbox One S bundles: $220 to $229

Note that some of these discounts were in effect as early as Saturday. Otherwise, these are $30 to $20 less than you'll find them at Amazon and elsewhere, and up to $80 off list price.

Xbox One S Battlefield bundle for $220 Microsoft If you're buying for adult gamers into online multiplayer shooters, this one is the pick of the litter because it includes three full games: Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution, as well as the brand-new Battlefield V. See at Walmart

Xbox One S NBA 2K19 bundle for $220 If you're buying for fans of sports games, the NBA 2K19 bundle is your best bet. See at Walmart

Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 bundle for $229 This Xbox exclusive is one of the most graphically gorgeous racing games to date. See at Walmart

Xbox One S PUBG bundle for $229 Get the Xbox bundled with the original online battle royale shooter: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. See at Walmart

Xbox One S Fortnite bundle for $220 Yes, Fortnite is a free game. But what you're really getting with this bundle is the Eon cosmetic set and 2000 v-bucks of in-game currency. See at Walmart





Xbox One X with PUBG for $399 (save $100) The step-up Xbox One X -- which offers true 4K gaming and is arguably the most powerful home console you can buy -- is also back on sale at its Black Friday/Cyber Monday lows. This version comes with PUBG thrown in at no extra charge. See at Walmart

Additional Xbox One X bundles at Walmart for $429 each

This story was originally posted Dec. 9, and has been updated to verify that the sales are still active.

