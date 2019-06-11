Xbox One backward compatibility ends as Microsoft works on Project Scarlett

Microsft

E3 2019 for Microsoft is all about its next-gen Xbox console, called Project Scarlett.

As part of that focus, Microsoft on Monday added its final batch of games that will be backward compatible with the Xbox One. Instead, it says work will begin on making Project Scarlett backward compatible with all previous Xbox platform games.

"We have now shifted our focus to help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware," said Jason Ronald, director of the Xbox platform, in a blog post. "After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog on Xbox One, but we're excited to continue our work on Xbox compatibility across platforms and devices, which remains a top priority."

Microsoft began Xbox One backward compatible support in 2015, first with Xbox 360 games then eventually original Xbox games. The company would deliver periodic updates of older titles to make them compatible with the latest console.

Microsoft officially announced its new Xbox console on Sunday during the company's E3 press conference. The next-generation hardware will have an SSD drive, GDDR6 RAM and an AMD CPU and GPU that will make the system four times more powerful than the Xbox One.

