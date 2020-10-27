CNET también está disponible en español.

Xbox Mandalorian controller revealed just in time for season 2

Baby Yoda features on the rear of the Beskar-style Xbox accessory.

With the second season of streaming hit TV series The Mandalorian hitting Disney Plus this Friday, Xbox unveiled a tie-in controller on Monday. The wireless controller comes with an Xbox Pro charging stand and is styled like Mando's beskar armor, with his signet and the Mandalorian symbol on the front and Baby Yoda on the rear.

It's got "textured grips, custom button mapping, and up to twice the wireless range," according to the Microsoft Store. "A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge," Microsoft added. It'll work with Xbox One consoles, the upcoming Xbox Series X and S, PC and mobile.

You can preorder your Mandalorian Xbox controller now for $170, but it won't be released until Dec. 31. It's also sold out on Microsoft's site, and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on further stock.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on Nov. 10.

