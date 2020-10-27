Xbox Mandalorian controller revealed just in time for season 2

Xbox

With the second season of streaming hit TV series The Mandalorian hitting this Friday, Xbox unveiled a tie-in controller on Monday. The wireless controller comes with an Xbox Pro charging stand and is styled like Mando's beskar armor, with his signet and the Mandalorian symbol on the front and Baby Yoda on the rear.

It's got "textured grips, custom button mapping, and up to twice the wireless range," according to the Microsoft Store. "A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge," Microsoft added. It'll work with Xbox One consoles, the upcoming Xbox Series X and S, PC and mobile.

The Mandalor is not a race, it's a creed and well, it's also now a controller.https://t.co/9AprFvYuyn pic.twitter.com/lTN3aSO9sC — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

You can , but it won't be released until Dec. 31. It's also sold out on Microsoft's site, and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on further stock.

The and release on Nov. 10.