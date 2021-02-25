Xbox Live suffers major outage

Josh Goldman/CNET

Xbox Live's online platform for console gamers suffered a major outage Thursday, with gamers worldwide taking to Twitter to report troubles logging in.

"We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time," the company's support account tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue."

The outage appears to have started shortly after noon PT on Thursday. It's not the first Xbox outage in recent memory -- the platform hit a difficult patch in 2020, with multiple outages as gamers flocked onto the platform for pandemic-borne entertainment.

"We will update here and on http://xbox.com/status when we have more information to share," the company added on Twitter.