Xbox Live outage really wrecking some people's day

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

People are losing their shit because Xbox Live is down.

Microsoft said Tuesday its army of faithful thumb mashers might experience difficulty signing in or buying downloadable items on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and other platforms running the company's popular game system. It promised its engineers and developers are "actively continuing to work to resolve the issue." Let's hope that's soon, or we'll have to go outside.

Predictably, Xbox fans lost it on Twitter, presumably because the social network is still up and running. And now they're pouring their grief out with the requisite amount of GIFs.

If you're absolutely desperate to avoid exercise, Microsoft has initiated an SMS notification system. Just keep your phone handy.