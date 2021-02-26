Xbox Live back online after major outage

Josh Goldman/CNET

Xbox Live's online platform for console gamers suffered a major outage Thursday afternoon, with gamers worldwide taking to Twitter to report troubles logging in.

But later in the day, the problems seemed to have been resolved. Around 6:30 p.m. PT, the Xbox Support team tweeted that users should once again be able to sign in, complete purchases and join chat sessions. On Friday morning, the Xbox status page listed all online functions as up and running.

Users should once again be able to sign-in, complete purchases and join chat sessions. Thank you for your patience and as always, we're listening. https://t.co/d8rSxOsgNk — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 26, 2021

The outage appears to have started shortly after noon PT on Thursday. "We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time," the company's support account tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue."

Users might also experience issues with purchasing content and party chat too, Xbox Support tweeted later Thursday.

It's not the first Xbox outage in recent memory -- the platform hit a difficult patch in 2020, with multiple outages as gamers flocked onto the platform for entertainment amid the pandemic.