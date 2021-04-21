Xbox lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 for free

Microsoft on Wednesday unlocked free-to-play multiplayer games for everyone, meaning you won't need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to dive in. The company revealed the list of games you can try for free, and noted that it'll be updated as more are released.
In January, Microsoft slammed the brakes on plans to raise the price of Xbox Live Gold memberships due to social media backlash -- many interpreted it as the company trying to push them to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, its top subscription service. At the time, it also promised to remove the Gold requirement from free-to-play games.
Read more: A 'sizable' Xbox Series X restock is now available at GameStop
Free-to-play games generally let you access a chunk of their content without paying, but often include microtransactions to access more. Here's the list:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm's Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris