Xbox lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 for free

Microsoft on Wednesday unlocked free-to-play multiplayer games for everyone, meaning you won't need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to dive in. The company revealed the list of games you can try for free, and noted that it'll be updated as more are released.

In January, Microsoft slammed the brakes on plans to raise the price of Xbox Live Gold memberships due to social media backlash -- many interpreted it as the company trying to push them to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, its top subscription service. At the time, it also promised to remove the Gold requirement from free-to-play games.

Free-to-play games generally let you access a chunk of their content without paying, but often include microtransactions to access more. Here's the list: