Xbox is offering free access to 10 games this weekend

Microsoft

Microsoft's Xbox unit has announced that 10 games will be free to play this weekend (Aug. 6-10) for its Big Gaming Weekend event. In addition, online play will be unlocked for all Xbox owners, so multiplayer games won't require everyone to have an Xbox Live Gold account.

Here are the games that will be available:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Multiplayer only, Aug. 7-10)

Gears 5

Black Desert

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Monster Hunter World

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Borderlands 3 (Aug. 6-9)

Subnautica

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Ark: Survival Evolved

See also: Best game console for 2020: PS4 vs. Xbox One vs. Switch