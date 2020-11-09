Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get a free month of Disney Plus

Enlarge Image Disney Plus

Microsoft has two new consoles out, and wants everyone who buys them to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Disney has a new season of The Mandalorian, and wants everyone to sign up to Disney Plus to watch it. So it makes sense that the two US giants are teaming up.

Starting Tuesday, members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get a free month of Disney Plus. If you are a member, or are considering becoming one, you'll have until Jan. 31 to claim your month. To claim your prize, head into the Perks Gallery on your console.

Disney+@DisneyPlus (30 days) is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks today pic.twitter.com/yRiEbHPt1u — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 9, 2020

The standard Xbox Game Pass costs $10 and gives you access to over a hundred Xbox One, PC and, soon enough, Xbox Series X|S games. This currently includes Gears 5, Halo: Master Chief Collection, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Outer Worlds, and Sea of Thieves. Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 per month, and lets you use the service on your PC and, in a more limited capacity, your smartphone.

The Xbox Series X and S launch on Tuesday, and Microsoft is no doubt seeking to drum up interest in Game Pass, which will underpin its next generation of gaming. Meanwhile, Disney Plus turns one year old on Nov. 12 -- which means everyone who bought a yearly membership at launch is about to get the option to not renew their subscription.