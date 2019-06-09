Xbox Game Pass for PC pricing, game lineup revealed

Microsoft

Microsoft revealed the pricing and initial game release for its Xbox Game Pass for PC ahead of its Xbox press conference at E3 on Sunday.

The subscription-based service gaming service will cost $5 per month but will launch at an introductory fee of $1 per month, according to a posting on the Microsoft website. The service will include access to at least 10 games during its beta phase, including Halo: The Master Chef Collection and Gears 5, which of which are listed as "coming soon."

Microsoft has slowly been making Xbox more integrated with Windows, and support for Game Pass on PC is yet another example.

Microsoft is expected to discuss a wide range of new games and initiatives during its Xbox press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). But perhaps the most anticipated news will be about Microsoft's next upcoming Xbox -- codenamed Scarlett according to a report from 2018 -- of which the company's offered few details so far.

Other games listed on the page include Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, We Happy Few, Ark Survival Evolved and Or and the Will of Wisps, which is listed as coming soon.