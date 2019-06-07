CNET también está disponible en español.

Xbox E3 sale: Save $100 on the Xbox One X, get discounted games and more

Microsoft is slashing the prices on Xbox consoles, games and controllers this month.

Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle

A new Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle comes out on June 7. 

 Microsoft

Microsoft is celebrating E3 2019 with a massive sale on Xbox consoles and games, including the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle. The sale starts on Friday, June 7 and ends on Monday, June 17. 

You can shop the sale at xbox.com, the Microsoft Store and retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart.

Here's are some of the highlights of Microsoft's big Xbox sale. And if you're a PS4 gamer, don't worry: Sony is having a big sale, too.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition drops discs
5:18

Xbox consoles on sale

Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox One X, is $100 off. That means most of the $500 bundles are now $400. The special-edition Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale bundle and Xbox One S bundles are $50 off ($250 for One S, $200 for One S All-Digital Edition).

See Xbox One X at Walmart

See Xbox One S at Walmart

See Xbox One S All-Digital Edition at Walmart

Xbox game discounts

Games are discounted at up to 75-percent off and include new titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. (These are digital versions of the games in question.)

See Red Dead Redemption II for $39

See Shadow of the Tomb Raider for $24

See GTA V for $15

See all of the games on sale at xbox.com.

Cheaper controllers

The sale also includes a $10 drop in the price of controllers, and you can save when you customize your own controller at the Xbox Design Lab.

See controllers at Xbox

You can find all the Xbox sale details here.

More from E3

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

  • Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We'll be there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

