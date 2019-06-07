Microsoft is celebrating E3 2019 with a massive sale on Xbox consoles and games, including the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle. The sale starts on Friday, June 7 and ends on Monday, June 17.
You can shop the sale at xbox.com, the Microsoft Store and retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart.
Here's are some of the highlights of Microsoft's big Xbox sale. And if you're a PS4 gamer, don't worry: Sony is having a big sale, too.
Xbox consoles on sale
Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox One X, is $100 off. That means most of the $500 bundles are now $400. The special-edition Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale bundle and Xbox One S bundles are $50 off ($250 for One S, $200 for One S All-Digital Edition).
Xbox game discounts
Games are discounted at up to 75-percent off and include new titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. (These are digital versions of the games in question.)
See all of the games on sale at xbox.com.
Cheaper controllers
The sale also includes a $10 drop in the price of controllers, and you can save when you customize your own controller at the Xbox Design Lab.
You can find all the Xbox sale details here.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
Microsoft Xbox One X
E3 2019
Xbox E3 sale: Save $100 on the Xbox One X, get discounted games and more
E3 2019: All the best new trailers from the biggest video game show on the planet
PS4 games and consoles on sale as Sony kicks off Days of Play for E3 2019
Google Stadia streaming requirements lack some key internet-connection details
