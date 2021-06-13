Xbox E3 2021 showcase: Everything about Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Stalker 2 and more

Historically, years like these, right after the launch of a new video game console, are when the pace of new games picks up steam. Some huge titles are on tap for this year, particularly Halo Infinite. All told, Microsoft said it showed 30 games, 27 of which will be available on its Xbox Games Pass subscription service.

The Xbox maker is discussed a wide range of new games and initiatives during its press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) Sunday, which was held remotely on a livestream as the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the event, Microsoft accidentally leaked the trailer for Starfield, an all-new space RPG made by Bethesda, the game studio Microsoft bought along with ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. It's due for release on November 11 2022.

"It's a game we've dreamt of playing, and it wasn't till now that we have the hardware, the technology and the team is hard at work at home to make that dream a reality," said Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard during the event.

The company may also discuss its next big racing game, Forza Horizon 5, likely built to take advantage of next-generation tech built into the newest Xbox consoles.

Many of the titles the company discussed are being made available for the company's $15 per month Xbox Games Pass Ultimate service. The subscription includes access to the Xbox game streaming service, which allows people to stream games over the internet in a similar way they watch Netflix today.

Here's everything we're excited about that Microsoft announced Sunday:

Starfield

Perhaps the biggest announcement happened just before the event started, when the trailer for Bethesda's next big role playing game leaked online.

We didn't learn much, other than the fact that it'll be an Xbox exclusive game launching November 11, 2022. But that's enough to start the hype train into overdrive.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft confirmed its next-generation Halo game, Halo Infinite, will launch this fall as planned. The company showed off some new footage of the game, though didn't offer much detail beyond saying it'll be the "greatest challenge yet," but that's about all we know. Microsoft said the game's multiplayer element will be free to download.

Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft announced its next big Forza racing game, Forza Horizon 5, which this year will be based in Mexico. Microsoft said game developers captured real-world photos and video of locations in Mexico to ensure it's as realistic looking as possible. The company even said there's a bunch of blink-and-you'll-miss-it street art in the various locations.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Zombies are all the rage these days, and Microsoft has a new horror game to offer up. It's called S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, and it's based in Chernobyl, because the only thing better than a zombie is an irradiated zombie, I suppose. It's due to launch April 28 of 2022.

Back 4 Blood

Microsoft's take on Valve's old popular cooperative shooting zombie game, Left 4 Dead, launches October 12.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life

Microsoft's big multiplayer online pirate game, Sea of Thieves, is getting a free update on June 22 with new characters and a new original storyline based on Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. There's even Jack Sparrow. Because, why not?

Far Cry 6

We've already seen a bit of Ubisoft's upcoming villain-focused shooting game Far Cry 6, but we got a little more at Microsoft's press conference too. It's due October 7.





