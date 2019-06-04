Xbox deodorant helps you smell like a gamer

Lynx

There are many products geared toward gamers, and a new line of fragrances looks to help freshen up after a long session of gaming.

Lynx, known in the US as Axe, partnered with Microsoft for a fragrance called Lynx Xbox according to Gamespot. The new line of gamer products will include a shower gel, deodorant and body spray.

The description for Lynx Xbox describes it as "a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood."

Lynx Xbox will only be available in Australia and New Zealand starting in July with no word on whether there would be a global release. Microsoft does have its E3 press conference happening on June 9 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) and anything could be announced then.

Lynx didn't reply to a request for comment.