Xbox Cloud Gaming will land on iOS, PC in spring 2021

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to iOS and Windows PCs next year. In a blog post Wednesday, Microsoft said its cloud-gaming platform will be available in spring 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Windows PCs through the Xbox app and web browsers and for Apple's iOS through mobile web browsers.

"Whatever screen you choose, we want to make it easy to continue your game and connect with your friends," Microsoft said.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available for Android devices as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $15 per month. The service lets you stream Xbox and PC games from the cloud on your Android devices.

Microsoft also said it'll bring cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to new markets next year, including Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico.

The news comes as Microsoft is rolling out its new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, both of which have become a hot commodity ahead of the holiday season.

