Xbox and Adidas unveil 'console-inspired sneaker' for 20th anniversary

Xbox

Xbox fans can sport their love of the console with a new pair of kicks created in collaboration with Adidas. Called the Xbox 360 Forum Mid, the sneakers are launching in celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary. They're the first Xbox-themed sneakers available for purchase, according to the companies.

"Drawing inspiration from the original Xbox 360 console's colors - white, silver, and green - the incredible details highlighted throughout the sneaker represent a playful celebration and nod to the vibrant history of Xbox," a release from Xbox reads.

Those details include what resembles the Xbox 360 disc tray on the strap, a 360-era Xbox button design on the side of the shoes and what looks like the console's air vents on the inner side.

The limited edition shoes come with four extra pairs of laces in red, yellow, green and blue (to symbolize the face buttons on the Xbox 360 controller). They'll be available to purchase in the US and Canada starting Nov. 4 at 7 a.m. PT on adidas.com. The companies haven't yet disclosed a price.

Last month, Xbox and Adidas also unveiled their first console-inspired sneaker collaboration to celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary. But the shoes, called the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, weren't available for fans to buy. Other celebratory product releases include Microsoft's 20th anniversary Special Edition Xbox controller and a matching Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset. The commemorative controller and headset, priced at $70 each, will be available starting Nov. 15. You can preorder them here.