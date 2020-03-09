Xbox alert: Move fast to get an Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition for $140

Microsoft

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition spends more time on sale than day-old bread at the corner grocery, but that doesn't mean it's not worth calling out when it happens. After all, if you still haven't pulled the trigger on an Xbox purchase (and you're not keen to wait till the end of the year for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X), then this is a great deal. Until inventory runs out, you can get an . The bundle includes a trio of games: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale. There's no discount code needed, but you won't see the sale price until you add it to your shopping cart and check out.

This is a brand-new Xbox One in original retail packaging, covered by the full warranty protection and sold at Antonline's eBay store. Of course, the "all digital" part of the name means there's no disc drive in the package, and you can't even connect it to an external optical drive. But personally, I don't think that's much of a concern, since most of the time I simply download games anyway. And the 1TB drive gives you plenty of room to grow.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition drops discs