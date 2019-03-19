X-mini's Xtlas+ offers great triple-driver sound at an affordable price

Aloysius Low/CNET

Singapore's X-mini is best known for its capsule speakers, but the company took a new approach last year with new wireless and wired earphones.

I've previously tried out the Evolve speaker headphones and liked them, but I wasn't too sure how the company would fare outside of its comfort zone. Tuning a pair of tiny earphones is a lot different from engineering small speakers for loud sound, after all. But it appears the company's bet for its Xtlas+ line paid off.

Weighing just 17g (0.6 oz), the Xtlas+ features a triple-driver setup using two balanced armature drivers alongside a dynamic one. Pairing a dynamic driver alongside the armature driver gives it more oomph in the bass department -- in theory, at least. And the Xtlas+ sort of succeeds on that front.

Aloysius Low/CNET

X-mini's sound tends to focus on the clarity of the trebles, and its earphones pretty much stick to the same formula. The company's speakers usually try not to overdo the bass, and the Xtlas+ is the same. There are times where you just want a strong bass, especially for electronic tracks, and the Xtlas+ feels a tad too tame there.

That said, put on tracks with strong vocals and the earphones really shine. The sound is clear and crisp, and you can hear plenty of detail. If you like listening to classical tracks, you'll love how much clarity the Xtlas+ delivers for each individual instrument.

At S$130 (about $96 converted), the X-mini Xtlas+ earphones are pretty good value for what they offer. There's also a carrying pouch bundled and three pairs of ear tips for the right fit.

Quick specs

Transducer: 8.6mm dynamic driver, two balanced armature drivers

Frequency response: 20Hz to 40kHz

Maximum input power: 10mW

