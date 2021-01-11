X-Men arcade cabinet joins Arcade1Up lineup, along with new pub-style table

Arcade1Up

CES

Hey, Bub: The classic X-Men four-player arcade game is gaining a special ability from Arcade1Up. The company's newest retro arcade cabinet will let gamers play live online with other X-Men cabinet owners.

During this year's all-digital CES show, Arcade1Up announced new game titles for its collection of cabinet remakes, including Dragon's Lair and Killer Instinct. The company is also releasing a new format of machine, a four-player pub-style table for head-to-head play.

Arcade1Up

No chairs or coins needed, the pub table is tall enough for four people to stand around and play licensed Atari classics such as Pong, Tempest, and Super Breakout.

The company hasn't announced yet when these new units will be available for pre-order, or the prices for the machines. It's a busy year for Arcade1Up, as it is also releasing the Infinity Game Table -- a touch-screen table packed with digital versions of famous board games.

The X-Men machine will be decked out in original machine art, but inside it will also include the games Captain America and The Avengers, as well as The Avengers in Galactic Storm.

The Dragon's Lair cabinet includes Dragon's Lair 2 and Space Ace. The Killer Instinct machine will include Killer Instinct 2 and Battle Toads Arcade.