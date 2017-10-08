Warning: Possible spoilers for season 11 of "The X-Files" ahead.

If the new "X-Files" trailer doesn't give you chills, check your X-Phile membership card, and maybe your pulse.

There's the Cigarette Smoking Man, a Lone Gunman sighting (dead is never dead in this universe), a troubled Skinner, what appears to be an operation on an alive-and-awake alien, a glimpse at Barbara Hershey's character Erika Price, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) running through a graveyard, Mulder referring to William as "my son," a Mulder-Skinner fight and a mix of human as well as alien monsters.

"The truth still lies in the X Files, Mulder," Scully says, apparently from a hospital bed.

In a Q&A held at New York Comic-Con, series creator Chris Carter said the next season will include "eight standalone episodes, and two mythology episodes," TV Line reports. Carter also said that Mulder and Scully's mysterious son William will be a major part of the new episodes, and called his storyline "brilliant."

Carter wouldn't confirm if the Lone Gunman seen, Langley, is dead or alive, but he's definitely in the trailer. Wouldn't be "X-Files" without an unsolved mystery.

The truth may be out there, but the premiere date isn't. All we know is that season 11 will air sometime in 2018.