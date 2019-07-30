Wyze Plug is the cheapest smart plug yet

Wyze is known for its affordable smart camera. The company also offers Wyze Sense smart sensors, and just last week we awarded the $8 Wyze Bulb our Editors' Choice award. Today, the company announced the Wyze Plug, a smart plug that comes in a 2-pack for just $15 and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You can use both assistants to turn the Wyze Plug on or off or control it from anywhere with the Wyze app. Vacation mode randomly powers your plug on and off to create the illusion of someone being at home when connected devices such as lamps, TVs or radios. The Wyze Plug can also set schedules to power devices on or off.

If you already own Wyze Sense devices or a Wyze Cam, you can set those to trigger the Wyze Plug to turn on or off when doors open or close or when motion is detected.

The Wyze Plug's maximum load is 15A and it is ETL listed for safety. The Wyze Plug is available in a 2-pack for just $15, making it by far the cheapest MSRP we've seen for a smart plug since the SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug was released at $18.

Will Wyze's new plug be worthy of our best smart plugs list? We'll test it out as soon as possible and report back.



