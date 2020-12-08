Wyze introduces professional home monitoring, starting at $5 per month

Wyze

Wyze on Tuesday added an optional professional monitoring service to its list of smart home offerings. The service, dubbed Wyze Home Monitoring, is the result of a partnership between the Seattle-based startup and professional monitoring company Noonlight.

Wyze has introduced several new products this year, including the Wyze Cam v3, the Wyze Cam Outdoor, the Wyze Thermostat, the Wyze Video Doorbell, Wyze Noise-Cancelling Headphones, the Wyze Robot Vacuum and the Wyze Sprinkler Controller. Along with its existing product lineup, Wyze has made a name for itself due to its low prices. We've really liked some Wyze devices, especially the Wyze Cam (v2 and v3) and the Wyze Bulb, all of which received CNET Editors' Choice awards, but others, like the Wyze Video Doorbell, need some work.

Wyze Home Monitoring includes 24/7 professional monitoring, updated motion and entry sensors, as well as a new keypad and a hub, which has battery backup. The security system is supposed to work with Wyze cameras to automatically record when motion is detected or when a door opens.

Wyze Home Monitoring customers can either pay $5 per month or $60 per year. If you pay monthly, you will need to pay an additional $50 for the Core Starter Kit. If you pay $60 up front for the monitoring service, the hardware is free and yours "to keep forever," according to Wyze.

The Core Starter Kit includes one hub, one keypad, two entry sensors and one motion sensor. You can add more devices a la carte to scale up as needed.

Wyze Home Monitoring is now available for preorder and is expected to start shipping in March, 2021.