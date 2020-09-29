Wyze's new $30 doorbell camera takes on Ring and other video doorbell makers

Megan Wollerton/CNET

Wyze makes a variety of affordable connected home devices, including the $20 Wyze Cam Indoor the $8 Wyze Bulb and others. Its products aren't particularly revolutionary, but it tends to offer a lot of the same features and performance as competitors for significantly less money. The startup is continuing that trend with two new smart home product announcements: the Wyze Video Doorbell and the Wyze Thermostat.

-- by far the least expensive one I've ever come across -- and is available for preorder now. The company hasn't provided pricing for the thermostat yet, but expect something similarly affordable. The Wyze Thermostat will be available for preorder starting Oct. 6.

The doorbell

The Wyze Video Doorbell shares a lot of features and specs with the Wyze Cam Indoor, but it comes in a weatherproof housing. It has 1080p HD resolution, night vision, motion detection, motion alerts, two-way talk and two weeks of free cloud storage.

It's also hardwired and doesn't require a hub, unlike the battery-powered Wyze Cam Outdoor.

Your purchase includes one Wyze Chime that you can put wherever you might be out of range of your home's doorbell chime.

Wyze

If you sign up for Cam Plus, you get person alerts and "full-length motion recording." According to Wyze's Cam Plus landing page, "Wyze Cams already record 12 seconds of motion every 5 minutes for free. Cam Plus records unlimited motion whenever it's detected so you capture the full story."

The thermostat

The Wyze Thermostat features scheduling, Home, Away and Sleep modes, remote access from your phone, usage data and suggestions if you're looking to save money and a geofencing option that's supposed to switch automatically between Home and Away modes.

Wyze also promises an upcoming feature called "automated learning," which sounds similar to a Nest thermostat's ability to automatically adjust your heat or air conditioning for you, based on your past adjustments.

Again, we don't have pricing yet for the Wyze Thermostat, but it will be available for preorder on Oct. 6.

We're tracking down review units, so check back soon for full reviews of Wyze's new doorbell and thermostat.