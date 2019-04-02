Wyze Cam's new friend: The $20 Wyze Sense security kit

Wyze Labs

I haven't written about Wyze Labs for a while, because the company hasn't introduced a new product for a while. You might remember the awesome $20 Wyze Cam from 2017 and even better $30 Wyze Cam Pan from 2018. (Both were among my "top cheap products" of their respective years.)

So, what's up next for Wyze? We just found out: The Wyze Sense is a security kit that adds contact and motion sensors to either Wyze Cam model. Price: $20. Yep, $20.

Available for preorder now (via the Wyze app, meaning you need to already have a Wyze Cam), the Sense consists of four components: the bridge, which plugs into the back of the camera (so that's what that USB port is for), two contact sensors and one motion sensor.

The contact sensors are designed for things like doors and windows -- basically anything that can be opened or closed. When either activity occurs, the sensor will trigger the Wyze Cam to start recording, or just send an alert to your phone. The motion sensor can do likewise.

What's more, if a door or something is left open for a specific length of time, the sensor can notify you of that as well.

The bridge, which can manage up to 100 sensors, is powered by the Wyze Cam; the sensors run on replaceable button-cell batteries, each good for about 12 months, according to Wyze.

The kits are due to ship in May, and preorders are available only until April 10. After that, you'll have to wait until they officially go on sale (also in May).

There's more to come from Wyze this year: a smart bulb due this summer and Sense expansion kits.

In the meantime, I'll be test-driving the Sense pretty soon, so stay tuned for some hands-on coverage. On paper, it looks like an excellent -- and crazy-affordable -- way to add security sensors to your Wyze Cam setup.

