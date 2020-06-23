New Wyze Cam Outdoor looks pretty awesome

Wyze

Wyze, the startup behind the $20 Wyze Cam, has a new product -- the Wyze Cam Outdoor. This iteration of its awesome indoor home security camera has a weatherproof housing a battery-powered design and, like the Blink XT2, the Wyze Cam Outdoor comes with a base station.

The Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle goes on sale Tuesday for $50 and includes one camera, one base station and all the required power cables and hardware. Additional standalone cameras will be available at a later date for $40 each.

In addition to the Wyze Cam Outdoor's square design and affordable price it also shares similar specs with the traditional indoor Wyze Cam. Here's an overview:

Weatherproof

Rechargeable battery-powered

3- to 6-month expected battery life

1080p HD live streaming

Motion detection

Night vision

Two-way audio

Built-in microSD card slot

Free 14-day cloud storage

Timelapses

Supports Alexa Google Assistant

Wyze claims its new camera has an "offline travel mode" so you can pack your Wyze Cam Outdoor with you to watch over your hotel room -- or to capture timelapses while you're camping (I'd definitely like to try a night time timelapse). To enable travel mode, Wyze says you press the camera's sync button twice to connect it to your phone.

The Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle is available now at Wyze for $50.