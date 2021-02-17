Wyze Bulb Color: 16 million different options in a single color-changing bulb

Wyze

Wyze on Tuesday announced the long-awaited Wyze Bulb Color, a welcome counterpart to the $8 Wyze Bulb. Despite tacking on color-changing features, the new LED costs about the same as the white-light-only Wyze Bulb. The Wyze Bulb Color is available for preorder now in a four-pack for $35 (after the preorder period, this increases to $40). Single bulbs aren't for sale yet, but the price works out to $8.75 each during preorder and $10 each after.

The Seattle-based startup is known for its offering of affordable home products, ranging from security cameras to thermostats and more. In the past year, Wyze has been especially busy, adding the Wyze Cam v3, the Wyze Cam Outdoor, the Wyze Thermostat, the Wyze Video Doorbell, Wyze Noise-Cancelling Headphones, the Wyze Robot Vacuum, the Wyze Sprinkler Controller and a Wyze Home Monitoring service.

But Wyze has been a little slow to introduce additional lighting products. That's especially true considering the success of the Wyze Bulb, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice Award for its strong performance, excellent value and optional voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant smart speakers and displays.

The Wyze Bulb Color has the same Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity, dimmability and white light color temperature adjustments as the Wyze Bulb. But this product has a max output of 1,100 lumens compared to the Wyze Bulb's 800 lumens. That's roughly the difference between a 75W and a 60W incandescent bulb in terms of brightness.

Among the most affordable color-changing smart bulbs available now, Cree's Connected Max 60W Replacement LED is our current favorite. Like the Wyze Bulb Color, Cree's LED works over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth so there's no hub. But at 800 lumens and $10 per bulb, the Cree light is a little more expensive and, at least as far as Wyze's specs claim, it doesn't get as bright. We'll have to test out Wyze's new color-changing bulb for ourselves to see how it holds up to the competition in practice.

The Wyze Bulb Color works in the Wyze app, which has a simple interface, easy scheduling (although I wish they'd introduce a sunrise/sunset feature) and optional integration with other Wyze products.

The preorder period for the Wyze Bulb Color ends March 9. After that, four packs will continue to cost $35 for Wyze's Cam Plus subscribers, but will jump to $40 if you aren't a subscriber. Since Cam Plus is an optional subscription service for Wyze's security camera customers, it's odd that the LED's pricing is tied to Cam Plus. Regardless, the $5 increase will put the regular retail price right in line with the Cree Connected's $10 per bulb.

