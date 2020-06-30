Wyze Band hands-on: This $25 fitness tracker is light on your wallet, but also on features

Rick Broida/CNET

The Wyze brand is making a name for itself, having produced some surprisingly affordable smart-home gear that's also surprisingly good, like the $20 I've been equally impressed with products like the $20 , $20 Wyze Scale and $8 Wyze Bulb. (Order each via Amazon or Wyze.com, and you'll pay about $4 to $10 extra for shipping.)

The is the company's first wearable, offering both smartwatch and fitness features for a similarly incredible price: just $25 plus shipping ($30 total). How does it compare with the budget likes of the Fitbit Inspire HR ($80) and ($35)? Although it offers a few bright spots (Alexa on your wrist!), it's hard to recommend right now. Over the course of several weeks of testing, I encountered a variety of bugs and shortcomings. Some can be addressed with software updates; others are simply the limitations of a $25 wearable.

Fitbit Inspire HR vs. Wyze Band vs. Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Fitbit Inspire HR Wyze Band Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Display Monochrome OLED touchscreen Color AMOLED touchscreen Color AMOLED touchscreen Heart-rate tracker Yes (24/7 monitoring) Yes (24/7 monitoring) Yes (24/7 monitoring) App and call notifications Yes Yes Yes Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m Up to 50m Battery Up to 5 days Up to 14 days Up to 20 days Sleep tracking Yes Yes Yes Female health tracking Yes No No Price (USD, GBP, AUD) $80, £83, AU$180 $25, £TK, AU$TK $35, £40, AU$59

I'm with the Band

The Band makes a good first impression. It's a thin, lightweight device, barely noticeable on your wrist. The color AMOLED screen is small but sharp, packing 286 pixels per inch. Indoors, it looks great; outdoors, it can be hard to read in bright sun, even at the brightest setting.

The proprietary charging cradle has a very short cord (just eight inches) and can be difficult to clip on properly. First time out, I thought I'd connected it, but hours later I discovered it was slightly off, meaning the Band hadn't charged. Fortunately, you won't need the charger very often: Wyze rates battery life at 10-14 days, depending on whether you use full-time heart-rate monitoring.

The Wyze app made initial setup a breeze and the Band itself couldn't be easier to use. You can either raise your wrist to wake it up or give the screen a tap. (Alas, there's no always-on option.) You swipe up or down to switch between modes and left or right to access different screens within that mode. Tap just below the screen to go back, or tap and hold to call on Alexa.

Talk to the Band

Yep, this $25 smart band supports Amazon's smart assistant and it works even if you don't own any Amazon smart devices. However, while the Band has dual microphones to better hear your requests, it has no speaker for responses. That means you can issue just about any standard voice command, but not everything will produce a result. Ask Alexa to, say, play a podcast, and she'll report (via onscreen message) that the device isn't supported. You can, however, control smart devices, set alarms, ask for information and much more. It's a nice perk you won't find on current-gen Fitbit or Xiaomi bands.

The Wyze Band can also deliver notifications from your phone and show you who's calling. However, you can't respond to those notifications or take a call from your wrist.

On the health front, the Band offers step- and sleep-tracking and 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, although I have concerns about the accuracy of all three features. As with a lot of inexpensive trackers, steps often get counted even if you're just sitting at your desk, occasionally gesturing with your hand. My measured sleep times were roughly in line with what I see from my Withings Sleep Pad, but the ratios of light/deep sleep within those hours were vastly different. (Wyze provides no actionable info based on your sleep patterns, either.)

As for heart rate, my readings seemed to vary widely, especially in comparison with what I know to be my average heart rate. It may be that I wasn't wearing it in the right spot on my wrist, or it may be that a $25 watch isn't the most reliable source of HR numbers.

Band on the run

Save for walking, the Wyze Band can track only one form of exercise: running. It displays your distance, pace and total time, though it does all this without the benefit of built-in GPS. On my handful of test runs, the Band collected what seemed to be accurate distance, time and pace data, at least relative to data I've recorded in the past with RunKeeper.

Other useful features include "find phone" -- which makes your phone play a sound even if it's muted -- and Shortcuts, which you can use to quickly mute or unmute notifications or control other Wyze devices you might own. For example, if you have a Wyze Cam, you can create a shortcut to turn on motion notification -- great if you're leaving the house in a hurry and forgot to enable it.

Unfortunately, the Wyze Band can be frustrating at times. After invoking Alexa to turn on an LED light-strip, the function worked, but the Band displayed a confounding message: "An empty caption." Meanwhile, raise-to-wake didn't work consistently for me; sometimes I had to do an exaggerated "raise" to get the screen to light up and even then it was slow to happen. I also had issues with taps and swipes not registering, though a firmware update during testing reduced the frequency of that. Ironically, in the shower (the Band is 5-ATM water-resistant), droplets would often trigger the screen, even going so far as to activate unwanted functions.

Another minor frustration: The Wyze app lets you choose your own photo background for the screen, but I could never get this to work. Although I could select a photo from my phone's library, the app wouldn't let me add it. This despite recent app and firmware updates and a check to make sure app permissions were set correctly in iOS settings.

Band aid

Problems like those can be fixed, but ultimately I'm not sure who the Wyze Band is for. It's a fitness lightweight with a tiny screen that's slow to respond and hard to read outdoors. Its heart-rate sensor, sleep monitor and step tracker all produce inconsistent results. I think if you're looking for an inexpensive Fitbit alternative, this isn't the one to choose.

However, the Band is also a slim wristwatch that can deliver notifications from your phone and its battery can last for up to two weeks, which is fantastic. You can use it to control your smart-home devices -- not just with taps, but with voice commands as well. That's also pretty fantastic, especially given the price tag.

It might be wrong to expect more from a $25 wearable. However, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 -- successor to the popular, $40 Mi Band 4 -- just launched in China and will likely be headed stateside soon. It offers a larger display than the Wyze Band and far more activity-tracking options, plus it'll likely sell at the same $40 price. Meanwhile, the new is only $70, offering upgraded heart-rate monitoring, built-in GPS, an always-on display and more.

Bottom line: The Wyze Band is pretty good for $25, but if you're willing to spend a little more, you can get a wearable that works better and does more.