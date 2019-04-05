CNET también está disponible en español.

WrestleMania is upon us!

This weekend is built for pro wrestling. (I'm not calling it sports entertainment)

kofi

It's Kofi's time.

 WWE

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Hulu's picked up A Quiet Place. Do you know what makes this movie hard to watch? Eating nachos or popcorn. Crunchiness kind of messes with the vibe. That's a movie tip from your buddy, Iyaz. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

WWE, HBO and the Tick for the weekend

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in April 2019
2:27

With Shazam, a big kid in a cape gives us DC's most fun adventure yet: DC hits back at Captain Marvel with a superpowered version of classic comedy Big that completes DC's magical transformation.

The Twilight Zone premiere makes my stand-up comedy nightmares too real: Jordan Peele's reboot starts with a comedy of terrors starring Kumail Nanjiani, and for a working comic like me, it's dead-on.

