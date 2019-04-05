Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Hulu's picked up A Quiet Place. Do you know what makes this movie hard to watch? Eating nachos or popcorn. Crunchiness kind of messes with the vibe. That's a movie tip from your buddy, Iyaz.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
WWE, HBO and the Tick for the weekend
With Shazam, a big kid in a cape gives us DC's most fun adventure yet: DC hits back at Captain Marvel with a superpowered version of classic comedy Big that completes DC's magical transformation.
The Twilight Zone premiere makes my stand-up comedy nightmares too real: Jordan Peele's reboot starts with a comedy of terrors starring Kumail Nanjiani, and for a working comic like me, it's dead-on.
Discuss: WrestleMania is upon us!
