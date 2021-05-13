WWE WrestleMania Backlash: How to watch on Peacock, start times and match card

WWE

WrestleMania Backlash might have a clumsy name, but the main event of this WWE pay-per-view looks anything but. After seemingly retiring Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro on Sunday's show. It's the first time Cesaro has ever gotten a one-on-one shot at a world title. Cesaro is awesome and Roman Reigns is awesome, so it's very much worth being excited over.

The show will also feature two triple-threat bouts, one for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship and one for Rhea Ripley's Raw Women's Championship, and Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship.

How to watch: Peacock

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WrestleMania Backlash. Peacock has three tiers, Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subsciption. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch WrestleMania Backlash on the WWE Network as usual.

Match card

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cesaro.

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman.

Raw Women's Championship match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode (c) vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Lumberjack match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz.



Start times

After WrestleMania took place in front of a crowd, WWE's pay-per-views are back to the audience-less ThunderDome, which currently resides in Tampa, Florida's Yuengling Center. It starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as WrestleMania starts at midnight UK time both nights. In Australia, both nights of WrestleMania begin at 9 a.m. AEST.