WWE WrestleMania 37: Weather delay, live updates and match ratings

WWE

Update: Bad weather conditions in Tampa, Florida, home to WrestleMania 37, has caused the show to be delayed. WrestleMania is taking place in the open-air Raymond James Stadium, and heavy rain and thunderstorms in the hours preceding the event has halted the show. WWE is currently buying time with backstage promos. Michael Cole said at 5:25 p.m PT that the weather delay would end within 5 minutes.

After last year's scramble around coronavirus, WrestleMania is back where it should be: In front of fans. WrestleMania 37, which takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on NBC's Peacock streaming service, is the first WWE pay-per-view to take place in front of a live crowd since last March.

Enlarge Image WWE



The main event of Night 1 will see Bianca Belair challenge Sasha Banks for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship, as well as Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship. Other bouts include Braun Strowman versus Shane McMahon in a steel cage and, my personally most anticipated match, Cesaro versus Seth Rollins. Click here for a full run down of both night's cards.

Check back to this page from 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday as the main card of WrestleMania 37 Night 1 begins, as I'll be updating it with results and analysis from the show.

Weather delay opens the show

With Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in the main event, the WWE Championship match is opening WrestleMania. But first, we have to pause for weather.

WrestleMania has to pause for a weather delay. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 11, 2021

GOD IS CRYING



WRESTLEMANIA OVER — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) April 11, 2021

LOL, they literally open with a weather delay. WELCOME TO FLORIDA. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 11, 2021

The Tampa, Florida area that's housing WrestleMania had heavy rain and storms in the hours preceding WrestleMania, and the main show opened with Michael Cole explaining they have to delay the action for a few moments due to weather concerns. Brutal.

They're now stalling with backstage interviews. We hear from Shane McMahon, before Bobby Lashley comes into the backstage area to talk trash about Drew McIntyre. McIntyre then joins the set and they get into a confrontation. Lashley is sequestered off and McIntyre cuts a fiery promo.

WWE is clearly stalling on the fly here, transitioning from backstage interviews to the kickoff-show panel to the announcer's at ringside. The promos are actually pretty good, way better than the scripted stuff we see each week, but this is still grim.