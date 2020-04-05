WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 2: Live updates, results and match ratings

Enlarge Image WWE

On Saturday we got a new Universal Champion. Will Sunday crown a new WWE Champion? That's the main question heading into day two of WrestleMania, which will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Day one of WrestleMania was a surprisingly fun show. There's no crowd, and it's in WWE's Performance Center training facility instead of a huge stadium. But there were still plenty of highlights, including but not limited to Kevin Owens jumping off the WrestleMania sign, as well as the insane Boneyard match that has social media abuzz.

Day two looks even more stacked than Saturday's show: Not only is the WWE Championship on the line, but Edge returns to face Randy Orton and John Cena takes on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match. That'll either be wacky fun or abysmal. Let's find out together.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Coming out looking like a true price of darkness, Aleister Black's bout against Bobby Lashley is up next.

Charlotte wins the NXT Championship

The main show kicks off with Charlotte Flair winning the NXT Women's Championship, submitting Rhea Ripley with a Figure Eight.

All matches at these shows would be better with a crowd, obviously, but this one would have particularly benefited. The two flowed so well together, with the bout going back and forth throughout, you get the sense this would have been an extremely hot opener for WrestleMania day two.

It began with Ripley starting on top, hitting a Riptide slam very early. It was but a two count, and before long Charlotte gained control and worked over Ripley's leg. Charlotte is fantastic at looking like she's trying to win a fight, as opposed to performing a wrestling match. That helps a lot in a situation like this.

The two had strong chemistry, though Ripley, just 23 years young, looks a little sloppy at points. (Still impressive to be so good so quick, though.) There was no uber creative spot that you'd never seen before, but it was a fun match throughout.

Rating: 3.5 stars.

Kickoff Show

Liv Morgan defeats Natalya after a short match with a rollup.