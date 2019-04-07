WWE WrestleMania 35: The Miz's dad becomes a mulleted meme

Good dads support their children at all costs. And on Sunday night, at WWE Wrestlemania 35, one of the wrestler's dads turned his support into a meme.

George Mizanin, father of wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (yes, the former Real World Back to New York cast member) briefly got into it with his son's opponent, Shane McMahon. The resulting pictures of mulleted Miz Senior putting up his dukes like he was going to bare-knuckle box quickly went viral.

Comic book writer BJ Mendelson found inspiration in Mr. Miz, writing, "I know I said Jackie Chan was going to be the model for my new comic about a murderous suburban Dad, but Chan now has some competition."

I know I sad Jackie Chan was going to be the model for my new comic about a murderous suburban Dad, but Chan now has some competition #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/50u2f38FOp — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) April 8, 2019

I don't often watch wrestling, but when I do, this happens... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/upTi4HdJch — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) April 8, 2019

When people don't believe my reports pic.twitter.com/8aEOAcaqJk — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 8, 2019

The Miz’s dad 100% wears a Speedo to the beach. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/V6g4WOFStd — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 8, 2019

And some fans just loved Dad's hair.

The miz dad could easily be an 80s wrestler with that mullet #wrestlemania — DJ McMillion 🥃🃏 (@DJMcMillion33) April 8, 2019

Miz’s Father uses the power of Dad Mullet to protect his son from Vince McMahon’s bright red child. #WrestleMania — Chris Miller(MusicalChairShots) (@HowardBrosell) April 8, 2019

The Miz lost his match, but his dad's meme will never be defeated.

The Miz may have lost, but his Dad is forever a meme. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hpLR8bDjId — x - jezza (@JezzaMxwll) April 8, 2019

Miz's dad wasn't the only meme out of the night's bouts. A very brave fan patted gigantic wrestler Brock Lesnar on the shoulder as he walked by, and if looks could kill, that fan would be pushing up daisies right about now.

You know that fan instantly aged 30 years, when Brock looked at him. — Sam Patel (@ThatBrownDude) April 7, 2019

Bold move from that fan touching Lesnar. There was definitely a moment when he looked like he was going to eat him #wrestlemania — The Excellence of Procrastination (@danspursquins) April 7, 2019

Things didn't get better for Lesnar, who lost his WWE Universal title to Seth Rollins Sunday night, raising fan hopes that he might get a shot at a UFC heavyweight title. His manager, Paul Heyman, added to the rumors by using the word "ultimate" (as in, the "U" in UFC) in his remarks.

Heyman: We're getting our business done. And we're getting on a jet to Las Vegas, where my client is ultimately appreciated. So let's get this nonsense over with. We're doing it right here, right now.#WrestleMania — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 8, 2019

Seth Rollins leaving westlemania after beating brock Lesnar likepic.twitter.com/I7WVesmVj7 — Godkiller (@AngelOfDeath889) April 7, 2019

Fans didn't expect Rollins-Lesnar to be the evening's first bout, that's for sure.

BROCK LESNAR VS. SETH ROLLINS FIRST!!! And did Heyman just reference the UFC? #Wrestlemania — Cameron Richardson (@therichreport) April 7, 2019

Ok so who had Lesnar/Rollins on first? No one? Wow!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WKJ7n5gGGX — John Paul Sutherland (@johnpaulboi) April 8, 2019

Seth Rollins Vs. Brock Lesnar opener. Very unexpected. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/BpNHJfkgbG — Oladele Dada John (@realoladele) April 7, 2019

