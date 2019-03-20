WWE Wrestlemania 35: Start time, how to watch, date, match card, WWE Network and more

WWE Wrestlmaniana 35 happens on Sunday, April 7 in New Jersey. Wrestlemania 35 is the culmination of Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, continued through Elimination Chamber and Fastlane in February and March, respectively. The biggest match on the card so far is Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. Check out the specific start times as well as the current match card below.
Start times
WWE Wrestlemania 35 takes place in New Jersey on Sunday, April 7. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show will likely start at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.
Match card
- Raw Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
- Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
- Batista vs. Triple H (no holds barred match)
- Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
- Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
- Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (entrants so far: Braun Strowman)
