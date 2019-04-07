WWE WrestleMania 35: Live updates, results, ratings and reactions

WWE

It's WrestleMania time, aka Grapple Christmas!

The biggest wrestling show of the year will be headlined by the first ever women's main event. It's a triple threat match pitting Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair against Becky Lynch. It's a winner-takes-all title match, meaning the winner walks away with both titles.

That's only the first of three major title matches. Noted human death machine Brock Lesnar will face Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, while Kofi Kingston will get his first ever singles shot at the WWE Championship when he takes on Daniel Bryan.

With over a dozen matches, these three championship bouts only scratch the surface. We also have the return of Batista, Kurt Angle's retirement match, Roman Reigns' first WrestleMania match since returning from his bout with leukaemia and, amazingly, much more.

The show is live on the WWE Network now. If you're not a member or can't watch along, follow along here for results and ratings. The latest results will be pushed to the top of the page. Needless to say, spoilers ahead!

Alexa Bliss, the official host for the night, opens the show. She says she can create a WrestleMania moment with a snap of her fingers. She snaps her fingers and out comes Hulk Hogan. It's like WrestleMania XXX all over again -- but without The Rock or Steve Austin.

As Hogan and Bliss are flexing, out comes Paul Heyman. If Brock Lesnar isn't on last, he's on first. There's your first WrestleMania shock.

Brock Lesnar versus Seth Rollins

The two get into a brawl before the match starts, which sees Lesnar F-5 Rollins outside the ring and generally wreck shop. Lesnar brings him in the ring and demands the ref start the match. Before the ref can, Lesnar throws Rollins back outside. Lesnar logic.

WWE

The ref rings the bell. Lesnar hits a few german suplexes and goes for an F-5, Rollins counters and the ref gets knocked down in the process. Rollins hits a low blow and then a curb stomp. Then another. Then another.

Three curb stomps lays out The Beast for a three count. Rollins wins the Universal Championship clean.

Preshow results

WrestleMania's two-hour preshow had four matches, one of which crowned new champions. Here are the quick results.

Andre The Giant Men's Battle Royal: Braun Strowman wins by last eliminating SNL's Colin Jost.

Raw Tag Team Championship match, The Revival versus Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins: Curt Hawkins breaks his 269-match long losing streak as he and Ryder become Raw tag team champs.

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: Carmella wins by superkicking Sarah Logan out of the ring.

Cruiserweight Championship match, Buddy Murphy versus Tony Nese: The cruiserweights kick off WrestleMania in a match that saw Tony Nese dethrone Murphy and become the new cruiserweight champion.