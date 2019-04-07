Wrestlemania 35 is in full flow, and you should head here to read our moment-by-moment coverage, but right now Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is wrestling his long-time nemesis HHH.
Folks, he's having a rough one.
To begin with he fell through the ropes during his entrance.
That's a rough one by most accounts and of course, the internet has gone a bit stir-crazy with it.
But halfway through the match this happened...
As far as we can tell that's Batista literally getting his nose ring ripped out by HHH, wielding a pair of pliers. It looks pretty legit. There's blood coming out of the nose and whatnot.
For some reason that's the moment Twitter in particular has latched on to.
(For the record, Batista lost the match, after Ric Flair came to the aid of his old buddy HHH and gave him a sledgehammer to finish the job. Hope Batista has a better run in Avengers: Endgame. Ah wait, I forgot. He got murked in Infinity War. Damn.)
Discuss: WWE Wrestlemania 35: Guardians of The Galaxy's Batista just became a nose ring ripping meme
