For non-wrestling fans, Sunday night was just a regular evening. But for those in the know, the much-anticipated WrestleMania 34 was like the Super Bowl meets the Oscars meets Christmas morning. The seven-hour event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans produced plenty of action and surprises, and naturally, a few memorable moments turned into social media memes.

Perhaps the funniest meme came from John Cena. The WWE star was sitting in the crowd in civilian clothes when a uniformed official whispered something in his ear (NOT STAGED AT ALL), and suddenly Cena was off like a prom dress.

John Cena sprinting up the ramp about to become a meme — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 9, 2018

Fans had many ideas as to why Cena was running, and the snarky captions flew.

Bae: come over



Cena: I can’t, I’m at Wrestlemania



Bae: I have a free house



Cena: https://t.co/iUDyP1oXLD — Charlie Beckett (@Charlie_Beckett) April 9, 2018

The oven timer went off. Completely normal. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) April 9, 2018

Cena when he heard that news pic.twitter.com/HBmwX9Fqp8 — HΞrmDray (@HermDray) April 9, 2018

That referee just told John Cena there's a 2 for 1 sale on jean shorts down the street #WrestleMania — Mitch Waddon (@MitchWaddon) April 9, 2018

When you hear about that an early screening for Avengers Infinity War is starting in 5 minutes — Mark G. (@markstrange341) April 9, 2018

Me running away from my problems — Precious🌹✨ (@precious_xo8) April 9, 2018

Things the ref might have said to Cena:



1) They are towing your car

3) you’re late for a make a wish appointment

2) Golddust is in the back and he’s autographing posters — Jeff Cannata (@jeffcannata) April 9, 2018

No oven timer, no Infinity War screening (we've got a new TV spot, though). Instead, Cena was racing to a match with the out-of-retirement, 53-year-old Undertaker. And in just a few minutes, the Undertaker undertook to take him under.

The match you thought you would NEVER see...is LIVE on @WWENetwork, and The #Undertaker just went OLD SCHOOL on @JohnCena! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DBII59qVS7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2018

the undertaker vs. john cena feud/match summed up in three pictures pic.twitter.com/HnhvsBnBqo — el idolo gang (@TeeHaitchGee) April 9, 2018

He's like 80...he got tired walking down the ramp. Give him a break....lol — 👑 Darius Sykes (@DS_DzyneS) April 9, 2018

STOP BRINGING HIM BACK! LET THE MAN RETIRE!!!! pic.twitter.com/iXdBTXmZ16 — Two Drink Minimum (@Surreal469) April 9, 2018

please stop complaining. Taker probably wanted another match but knew he couldn't deliver a 5 star. Just enjoy the moment. — Jared Davis (@Jared_Banner) April 9, 2018

Y’all would complain about anything. That match was 3 minutes long. Who care!? It’s the Undertaker! — Steven Edward Goff (@StevenEdwardGof) April 9, 2018

Mad respect to John Cena. Did the honours for the Undertaker. Now he can ride off into the sunset. #WrestleMania — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 9, 2018

In other matches of note, Ronda Rousey, former UFC women's bantamweight champ, made her WWE debut with a tribute to the style of her idol, the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Rousey and partner Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. CBS Sports dubbed Rousey "WWE's newest full-time superstar," and fans had plenty to say, too.

Ronda Rousey just became a Top 5 favorite female wrestler of all time. Amazing first match. She carried her team. I repeat she CARRIED KURT ANGLE #wrestlemania — AK the Great (@AKSoGreat) April 9, 2018

As an absolute Rousey hater, she was absolutely great tonight in her first #WWE match. Very entertaining match — Vincent Clinco (@RealVinnyClinco) April 9, 2018

Celebrating Ronda Rousey winning her WWE debut is like celebrating the Little Giants beating the Cowboys. It was written that way. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 9, 2018

Yeah, Ronda Rousey is gonna do just fine after MMA. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 9, 2018

But perhaps the biggest reaction of the night came when Daniel Bryan made his WWE return after battling years of injuries and health problems. Is Bryan back? One word for that:

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES#WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/N5FfpPeEDA — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

Did you have what meg Ryan was having? #wrestlemania — The Common Man (@commonmanpod) April 9, 2018

Why is there someone cutting onions in my kitchen? — DELETER OF WORLDS (@orbitalheel) April 9, 2018

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NOOOOOOOOOOO... I’ll take Randy Orton, John Cena, Edge, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels & Triple H... the great wrestlers; not this guy whose greatest achievement is marrying a Bella twin. He can’t carry the mantle. But he’s a nice guy. — 🐬NotMyPresident🐬 (@Chris6375) April 9, 2018

Daniel Bryan the sam Bradford of wwe — Tony X. (@soIoucity) April 9, 2018

daniel bryan is THE BEST technical wrestler wwe has ever seen. he has some of the best skill and he wrestles so clean. i love him so much — cheyenne (@uItwonhuis) April 9, 2018