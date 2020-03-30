WWE WrestleMania 2020: How to watch, start times, full card and WWE Network

WWE

It's unprecedented times, which calls for an unprecedented WrestleMania. This year's show, on paper the biggest wrestling event of the year, is unlike any other in WWE history. Originally scheduled for Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium, it'll instead take place at WWE's Performance Center training facility in front of no fans. Much of it has reportedly already been taped. It's spread over two nights, Saturday and Sunday, instead of the usual one-night extravaganza.

So yeah, it's weird as hell. There are a lot of questions surrounding WrestleMania 36. Many pundits have criticized WWE for putting the event on at all, calling it a health risk. In an age of social distancing, watching between two and six people grapple with one another will be jarring for some. But as noted, much of it has reportedly already been filmed. So at this point, it only makes sense to try and enjoy.

Whether that'll be possible, with no crowd for the wrestlers to perform to, is another question.

The main event of the show is Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Normally I'd say this would be a surefire great match, but, as you're no doubt tired of hearing, it's not normal times. Elsewhere, John Cena returns to face Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt and The Undertaker rises to face AJ Styles.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to wrestle Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but he's since pulled out of the match. Who will take the reins and face Goldberg instead has yet to be officially announced.

Start times

WrestleMania 36 takes place in WWE's Orlando, Florida-based Performance Center on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. The main card starts both days at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts midnight Sunday and Monday. For Australians, WrestleMania starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time on Sunday and Monday.

Match Card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. TBA.

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt.

Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships ladder match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

Elias vs. Baron Corbin.

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

Yep, that's a lot of matches. We don't yet know which matches will take place on which night.

How to watch: WWE Network app

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers get a free month and you can cancel anytime.

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

The event should also be available as a one-off pay-per-view purchase on many cable and satellite TV systems.