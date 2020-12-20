WWE TLC 2020: Results, Miz cashes in, live updates and match ratings

WWE

It's been a tough year for everyone, WWE included. Thanks to losing live crowds and a few too many months of sub-average TV, WWE's Raw's ratings hit an all-time low this past week. It hopes to turn things around on Sunday with the TLC pay-per-view, which features two Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches.

Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a TLC match that's sure to be spectacular. On the SmackDown side, Kevin Owens is chasing Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. We'll also get a Firefly Inferno bout between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton -- which will likely be either fun or terrible.

I'll be updating this page with results, live updates and analysis as the show goes on.

Sasha Banks submits Carmella

I did not have high hopes for this match when it began. It followed the long and exciting WWE Championship opener, and Carmella isn't known for having particularly strong matches. But I was wrong to cast doubt, as the match ended up being very good. It ended with Sasha Banks retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship with the Banks Statement.

It did start slow -- likely in order to reset an audience -- with Carmella locking Banks in a couple of rest holds, but it picked up about midway through. Banks' offense looked great, as always, including a really nice running meteora. She also hit Eddie Guerrero's 3 Amigos and Frogsplash combo, which is always nice to see, for a two-count. But the match really worked because Banks also excels at bumping and selling, and as such could make Carmella's offense look strong too.

The highlight came as the two exchanged roll-up attempts, and then countered in and out of each others' submission holds (Carmella's Cone of Silence, Banks' Banks Statement). There was a strong false finished when Carmella's new manager, Reginald Thomas, pulled her out of the ring to save her from a Banks Statement. Banks dispatched him with an off-the-apron Meteora, but Carmella scored two superkicks on the outside before rolling Banks in for a two-count.

Moments later, after a creative reversal by Banks, Carmella would tap to the Banks Statement.

Rating: 3.5 stars. An overachieving match.

Drew McIntyre retains WWE Championship

The show kicked off with an absolutely fantastic TLC match for the WWE Championship. After 20 wince-inducing minutes, including a Money in the Bank cash-in by The Miz that caused the match to become a triple-threat midway through, Drew McIntyre won the bout to retain his title.

Miz's cash-in came about three quarters through. Up until then, AJ and McIntyre wrestled a great match. McIntyre dominated much of the first third, beating AJ in and out of the ring. But AJ turned it around after attacking McIntyre's leg, including a calf crusher submissions using a ladder and later a chair. This was excellent, as AJ's offense was believable and McIntyre's selling was outstanding.

Eventually, AJ hit a Phenomenal Forearm. But as he was scaling the ladder to retrieve the gold, McIntyre scooped him up and gorilla-pressed him over the rope, through a table. It was gnarly. As McIntyre climbed the ladder, The Miz ran down to the ring, with John Morrison close behind, and powerbombed McIntyre off the ladder and through a table. Miz officially cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to make it a three-way.

As he triumphantly climbed the ladder, with both McIntyre and AJ incapacitated, he was stopped by AJ's bodyguard, Omos. Omos then took Miz and dumped him outside, through a table. RIP Miz. Morrison then tried to hit Omos with a chair, but the chair smashed apart upon coming in contact with Omos' giant back. Omos then chased Morrison to the back, taking both out of the equation.

The final few minutes were awesome, with Miz, AJ and McIntyre propped up on two ladders in the center of the ring. As one was knocked off, the other two would fight until there was one left -- but then the first person knocked off would climb back up, rinse and repeat. It was tense, but ultimately McIntyre would outsmart both by (instead of climbing up the ladder to meet Miz and AJ) pushing the ladder holding AJ and Miz. AJ tumbles outside, Miz gets clocked with a Claymore, McIntyre scales the ladder and wins the match.

Rating: 4.5 stars.

Kickoff Show result

The Kickoff Show featured an eight-man tag match pitting Daniel Bryan, Big E, Otis and Gable against the team of Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It ended with Big E scoring a pin on Intercontinental Champ Zayn after a Big Ending.