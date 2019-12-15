WWE TLC 2019: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

WWE's 2018 ended with Asuka standing tall atop a ladder as the SmackDown Women's Champion after she defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte in a TLC match. We could see a reprisal of that Sunday at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, as Asuka defends her Women's Championship with Kairi Sane against the team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte in a TLC match.

It should be an excellent match, a needed one of a pay-per-view strangely lacking in stakes. Brock Lesnar is absent, so there's no WWE Championship match. Bray Wyatt will wrestle The Miz, but his Universal Championship isn't on the line. The other big match pits Roman Reigns against Baron Corbin in a TLC match.

Check back to this page as the main show begins (4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET) for live updates as they happen, as well as match ratings.

The New Day vs. The Revival in a ladder match

Opening the show is the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.

Kick-off show results

Humberto Carrillo pinned Andrade: Carrilo picked up the win with a beautiful top-rope moonsault