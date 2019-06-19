WWE teams up with Netflix for a new movie

WWE

WWE Studios and Netflix are teaming up for a new, live-action family movie called The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas (Parks & Recreation).

The upcoming film tells the story of an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler who discovers a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

The Main Event will star WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

Alongside the WWE wrestlers, actors Seth Carr (Black Panther), Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris), Ken Marino (The Other Two) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will also star in the new film.

Filming began this week in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Main Event premieres on Netflix in 2020.