WWE Survivor Series: How to watch, match card, start times and WWE Network

WWE

Survivor Series in recent years has been all about SmackDown vs. Raw brand supremacy. This year's show is different, as now there's a third brand in the mix. NXT, with more spotlight thrown on it after its shift from the WWE Network to the USA Channel, looks to spice up one of WWE's oldest events, as its up-and-coming stars take on the fixtures of WWE TV.

Survivor Series shows typically feature a set of champion vs. champion matches -- Raw's world champ against SmackDown's world champ, Raw's women's champ against SmackDown's women's champ, and so on -- and then a 5 vs. 5 elimination Team Raw against Team SmackDown match. Last year's show saw Raw win a clean sweep, losing no matches to SmackDown.

Disappointingly, this led to no new storylines, character development or, really, anything at all. So the downside is that there's little in the way of stakes. But the upside is that these matchups are typically novel and fun to watch. This should be especially true with the addition of NXT.

There are two intriguing triple-threat matches scheduled. Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler, the respective women's champions of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, square off against each other. Perhaps most promisingly, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Roderick Strong, all champions on their brands, should have a fantastic triple-threat match.

Unusually, the two top titles are being defended. WWE Champion and real-life Goliath Brock Lesnar defends his title against the much smaller Rey Mysterio, while Daniel Bryan aims to take "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship.

Start times

Survivor Series 2019 takes place in Chicago, Illnois on Sunday, Nov. 24. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday GMT (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, Survivor Series starts at 11 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff) on Monday.

Match card

Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBA)

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs. War Games winner

Champions vs. Champions vs. Champions match: The War Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era

This match card isn't complete, and we'll update this story as new information is announced.

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.