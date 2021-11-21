WWE Survivor Series 2021: Start times, how to watch, full card and Peacock

WWE

The stakes aren't very high, but that doesn't mean we can't have fun. That's pretty much the sell for Survivor Series, which takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21, at New York's Barclay's Center. It's WWE's annual Raw versus SmackDown show, with the headlining match pitting WWE Champion Big E against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Perhaps the match that may end up getting more attention is Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch's bout against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with their apparent backstage dramas sparking huge interest in the wrestling world.

But of course, it woudln't be Survivor Series without 5-on-5 elimination matches. We'll have two such eliminator matches, one that pits Raw men against SmackDown men and another featuring Raw women facing a team of women from SmackDown. True, the whole "brand versus brand" thing is a bit contrived and definitely lacks stakes. But in spite of that, the wrestling in these champion versus champion matches is usually a bunch of fun.

The show also marks 25 years since The Rock's debut, and to celebrate there's a 25-man battle royale -- one person for every year of Rock, I suppose. Who knows, maybe we'll even catch a glimpse of The Great One on Sunday.

Match card

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley (Team Raw) vs. Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus (Team SmackDown).



Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina (Team Raw) vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and Toni Storm (Team SmackDown).



Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

25 Man battle royale.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service and that's where you'll go to watch Survivor Series 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Survivor Series 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

Survivor Series 2021 takes place at New York's, Barclay's Arena on Nov. 21. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Survivor Series begins at 12 a.m. AEDT on Monday.