CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 restocks The Mandalorian recap Arecibo telescope will be demolished Black Friday for streaming devices Google Doodle for Benoit Mandelbrot Amazon's Black Friday deals Black Friday AirPods deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

WWE Survivor Series 2020: How to watch, start times, match card and WWE Network

Raw versus SmackDown, Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns.

Listen
- 02:30
ss-matchgraphics-mcintyreroman-fc-0819a8ba617cc3e730d9620ef8734864
WWE

Survivor Series airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, and as with previous years features a gauntlet of Raw versus SmackDown matches for brand supremacy. In the main event, the newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. Also worth getting exciting about: Raw Women's Champion Asuka takes on SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Despite these strong matches, the show is being promoted around Undertaker's 30th anniversary in WWE. Nothing is announced yet, but the odds of us seeing The Deadman on Sunday look very, very high. 

Update after Friday's SmackDown: Otis was added to the SmackDown men's Survivor Series team, and Bayley and Natalya to the women's.

Start times

As with Raw and SmackDown, Survivor Series will air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's ThunderDome. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Survivor Series live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider. 

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Survivor Series; the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Survivor Series starts for Australians at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

  • WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns.
  • Men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis). 
  • Raw Women's Champion vs. SmackDown Women's Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks.
  • Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya).
  • United States Champion vs. Intercontinental Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
  • Raw Tag Team Champions vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day vs. Street Profits.
  • Dual brand battle royale.

How to watch: WWE Network 

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

WWE Network

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on RokuXbox OnePlayStation 4Amazon Fire TVAmazon Kindle FireApple TViOS and Android.