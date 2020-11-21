WWE Survivor Series 2020: How to watch, start times, match card and WWE Network

WWE

Survivor Series airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, and as with previous years features a gauntlet of Raw versus SmackDown matches for brand supremacy. In the main event, the newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. Also worth getting exciting about: Raw Women's Champion Asuka takes on SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Despite these strong matches, the show is being promoted around Undertaker's 30th anniversary in WWE. Nothing is announced yet, but the odds of us seeing The Deadman on Sunday look very, very high.

Update after Friday's SmackDown: Otis was added to the SmackDown men's Survivor Series team, and Bayley and Natalya to the women's.

Start times

As with Raw and SmackDown, Survivor Series will air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's ThunderDome. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Survivor Series live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Survivor Series; the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Survivor Series starts for Australians at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns.

Men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis).

Raw Women's Champion vs. SmackDown Women's Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks.

Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya).



United States Champion vs. Intercontinental Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Champions vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day vs. Street Profits.

Dual brand battle royale.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.