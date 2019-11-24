WWE Survivor Series 2019: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

Survivor Series is a weird show. It's all about brand supremacy: Most matches this year have Raw, SmackDown and NXT taking on each other, be it in a champions triple-threat match or a five-on-five-on-five tag team elimination match. Last year's event didn't feature NXT, and saw Raw win a clean sweep over SmackDown. This dramatic result ultimately led to no new storylines or meaningful fallout, which gives this year's show a sense of low stakes. But then again, it was a great pay-per-view with lots of fun matches.

Survivor Series 2019 should be better for two reasons. First, as mentioned, the show features the NXT brand, and NXT is awesome. Second, unlike last year, all three world titles will be defended on this show. Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio, Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship is on the line in his match against Daniel Bryan, and Pete Dunn looks to win the NXT Championship off Adam Cole.

Between those title matches, the inter-promotional brand rivalry matches and a hot Chicago crowd, this should be a strong Survivor Series. We'll be updating this page with results and match ratings as they happen from 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, when the main show starts.

Preshow results

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a 10-team battle royale: Last eliminated The Street Profits.

Lio Rush beat Akira Tozawa and Kalisto: Rush pinned Kalisto after a frogsplash.

The War Raiders defeat The New Day and The Undisputed Era: The War Raiders hit the Viking Experience on Bobby Fish for the win.