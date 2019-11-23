WWE Survivor Series 2019: How to watch, start times, full card and WWE Network

WWE

To no one's surprise, Saturday's NXT Takeover: Wargames 3 show was fantastic. Now the attention turns to one of the biggest wrestling events of the year, WWE's Survivor Series. For the past few years, Survivor Series has been all about brand supremacy: Raw and SmackDown collide to see which brand comes out on top. This year is a bit different, as NXT is added into that formula. NXT is fantastic, so that should mean good things come Sunday.

All three world titles will be defended at Survivor Series. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar takes on Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan challenges for Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship and NXT Champion Adam Cole (baybay) defends his gold against Pete Dunn.

As for brand supremacy, there will be two different five-on-five-on-five elimination-style team matches: One featuring men from all three brands, and one featuring women.

More enticing, though, are the triple threat matches. Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler, the respective women's champions of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, square off against each other. Perhaps most promisingly, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Roderick Strong, all champions on their brands, take on one another in what should be a fantastic match.

Start times

Survivor Series 2019 takes place in Chicago, Illnois on Sunday, Nov. 24. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday GMT (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, Survivor Series starts at 11 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff) on Monday.

Match card

Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (to be announced on Sunday)

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunn

Champions vs. Champions vs. Champions match: The War Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era

This match card isn't complete, and we'll update this story as new information is announced.

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.